3,900 babies born in Uganda, 390,000 worldwide on New Year's Day

An estimated 3,916 babies were born in Uganda on New Year’s Day with the Ugandan babies accounting for approximately one per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies born worldwide on New Year’s Day.

According to a report by Unicef, India with 67,385 babies, China - 46,299 babies, Nigeria 26,039 babies, Indonesia 13,020 babies, United States of America 10,452 babies, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 10,247 babies recorded the highest number of babies born on January 1, 2020.

On the other hand, countries such as Aruba with 2 babies, United States Virgin Islands with 3 babies, Seychelles 3 babies, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 4 babies, Antigua and Barbuda 4 babies, Channel Islands 5 babies and Grenada with 5 babies recorded the lowest number of babies born on New Year's Day. In Kenya 3,554 babies were born, 5,047 in Tanzania and 933 in Rwanda.

According to a joint statement from ministry of Health and Unicef, in Uganda, newborn deaths have stagnated at 27 deaths per 1,000 live births. The leading causes of newborn mortality are complications of prematurity, birth asphyxia and severe infections, while one third of under-five deaths is due to largely preventable or treatable conditions, such as malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea.